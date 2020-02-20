A strong rainstorm could be coming to Fontana early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Feb. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday, Feb. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday, Feb. 22 -- Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then rain likely. High near 59. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Feb. 23 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.