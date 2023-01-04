A strong rainstorm is expected to drench the Fontana area, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood watch and a wind advisory have been announced for late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 5.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 4 — Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, then rain likely after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night — Rain likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday, Jan. 5 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night — A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday, Jan. 6 — Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday, Jan. 7 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
