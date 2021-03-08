A strong rainstorm is expected to drench Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall could begin late on Tuesday night, March 9 and continue through Thursday, March 11.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday, March 10 -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday, March 11 -- A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
