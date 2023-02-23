A strong rainstorm will be drenching Fontana, bringing cold temperatures and windy conditions to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists are urged to be cautious because some roads will be difficult to traverse.
A wind advisory will be in effect on Friday, Feb. 24, and a flood watch has been declared for both Friday and Saturday.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Feb. 24 — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 49. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday night — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 40. Windy, with a southeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday, Feb. 25 — Rain before 10 a.m., then showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 47. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night — A chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday, Feb. 26 — Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday, Feb. 27 — A slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.