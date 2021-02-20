Strong winds are expected to hit Fontana on Sunday, Feb. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Feb. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday, Feb. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
