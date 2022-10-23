A wind advisory will be in effect in Fontana on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Oct. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
