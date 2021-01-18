Strong winds are blasting Fontana, causing much concern for fire safety officials and increasing the possibility of public safety power shutoffs in certain areas, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind watch and a fire weather watch have been announced for Tuesday, Jan. 19, when wind gusts could reach as high as 50 miles per hour.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Areas of blowing dust after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 -- Areas of blowing dust. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Tuesday night -- Areas of blowing dust. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
