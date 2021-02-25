Strong winds with gusts of more than 50 mph have battered the Fontana area, knocking down trees and causing power outages.
A high wind warning was scheduled to remain in effect until Thursday afternoon, Feb. 25.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday, Feb. 25 -- Areas of blowing dust before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
