Strong winds will be blasting Fontana on Thursday, Dec. 3, and there is a possibility of public safety power shutoffs in some areas.
Wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph. The National Weather Service declared that a high wind warning will be in effect during the day, and a red flag warning will continue through Saturday, Dec. 5.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 3 -- Areas of blowing dust before 2 p.m., then areas of blowing dust after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Thursday night -- Areas of blowing dust before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday, Dec. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
