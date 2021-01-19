Very strong winds are battering Fontana, and there will also be a chance of rain tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 19), according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning and red flag warning have been announced, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Public safety power shutoffs are possible in certain areas of the city.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 19 -- A chance of showers after 5 p.m. Areas of blowing dust. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, Jan. 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
