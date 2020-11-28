The strong winds that had been blasting Fontana have now calmed down somewhat, and temperatures will remain in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Nov. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, Nov. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.