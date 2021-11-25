Powerful Santa Ana winds blasted Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, causing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) to be implemented by Southern California Edison in some of the northern areas of the city.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were in the forecast as both a high wind warning and a red flag warning were declared by the National Weather Service.
The strong winds were expected to last until Friday, Nov. 26.
Here is the forecast:
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 -- Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.
Thursday night -- Areas of blowing dust before 10 p.m. Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday, Nov. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
