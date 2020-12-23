Strong winds are hitting Fontana, and a red flag warning has been announced for Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a possibility of public safety power shutoffs in some high-risk areas of Fontana, according to Southern California Edison.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 24 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
