Strong winds are expected to continue in Fontana, and a red flag warning has been announced through Friday, Nov. 27, indicating increased fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.
There will also be a possibility of public safety power shutoffs, according to Southern California Edison (SCE).
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.