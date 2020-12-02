Strong Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 50 mph will be blasting Fontana starting on Wednesday night, Dec. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday, and a red flag warning will be in effect through Friday, Dec. 4.
There will be a possibility of public safety power shutoffs in parts of Fontana.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday night, Dec. 2 -- Areas of blowing dust. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 3 -- Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday, Dec. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
