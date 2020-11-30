Strong Santa Ana winds will be returning to Fontana later this week, increasing the risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.
A fire weather watch has been declared, starting on Wednesday night, Dec. 2.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Friday, Dec. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
