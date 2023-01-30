Strong winds with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour will blast Fontana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in effect until late in the day on Tuesday.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
