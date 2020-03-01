A high wind warning has been issued for Monday, March 2 in Fontana, with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 2 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 48. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tuesday, March 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
