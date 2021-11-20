Strong winds will blast Fontana this weekend, and a red flag warning has been declared for Sunday, Nov. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday night, Nov. 20 -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Sunday, Nov. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday, Nov. 22 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.