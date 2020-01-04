Strong winds will blast Fontana starting on Sunday night, Jan. 5 and continuing all day on Monday, Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning will be in effect, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 5 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Monday, Jan. 6 -- Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
