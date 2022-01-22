The strong winds have caused some damage in Fontana, but they are gradually decreasing in intensity, according to the National Weather Service.
The winds are expected to subside by Monday, Jan. 24, and then the city will have sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s in the following days.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday, Jan. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.