Strong winds will pound Fontana on Monday, March 27, and then rain may arrive the next day, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in effect on March 27.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 27 — Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday, March 28 — Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night — A chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday, March 29 — Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.