Strong winds will return to Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be nice temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, but windy conditions are expected to arise on Wednesday night, Nov. 23 and extend through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Nov. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday, Nov. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.