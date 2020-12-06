The strong winds will be returning to Fontana in the upcoming days.
Windy conditions will exist on Monday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8, and a red flag warning has been announced for those days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Dec. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light northeast wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Dec. 7 -- Areas of blowing dust. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Areas of blowing dust before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday, Dec. 8 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
