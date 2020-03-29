Sunny and beautiful weather, with temperatures in the 70s, will be in store for Fontana residents this week, according to the National Weather Service.
After a rainy and cold March, the weather is expected to warm up considerably.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, March 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, April 1 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday, April 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday, April 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 76.
