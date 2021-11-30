Sunny and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
