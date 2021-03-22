Fontana residents will experience sunny and breezy conditions the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, March 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday, March 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
