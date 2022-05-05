Fontana will have sunny and breezy weather the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 6 — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 7 — Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday, May 8 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
