Sunny and windy conditions will continue in Fontana on Friday, Nov. 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
