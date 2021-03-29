There will be sunny and windy weather in Fontana in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, March 30 -- Areas of blowing dust between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, March 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
