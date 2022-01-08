Sunny, breezy conditions are in the forecast for Fontana for this weekend (Jan. 8-9), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Saturday, Jan. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Jan. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday, Jan. 10 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
