Fontana will have sunny, breezy conditions through Friday, Feb. 10, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Feb. 9 — Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday, Feb. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
