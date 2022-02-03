Sunny, breezy, and cool days will continue in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Feb. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Feb. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
