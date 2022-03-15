Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Wednesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, March 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, March 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 82.
