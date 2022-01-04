Sunny but cool days are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Wednesday, Jan. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Light northeast wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday, Jan. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday, Jan. 8 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.