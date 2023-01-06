Fontana will have a mostly sunny but cool weekend with temperatures in the 60s, and then there will be another chance of rain starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 7 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Sunday, Jan. 8 — Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
