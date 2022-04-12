Fontana will have sunny, cool, and breezy days this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, April 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, April 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
