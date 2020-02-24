Sunny days are in the forecast for Fontana this week, but there will be a slight chance of rain on Sunday, March 1, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 26, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday, Feb. 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday, Feb. 28 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday, Feb. 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday, March 1 -- A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
