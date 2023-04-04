After enduring weeks that had lots of stormy skies, Fontana residents will now finally be able to enjoy several days of nice, sunshiny weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be in the 60s on April 4 and 5 but then will go up into the 70s and even the 80s on Easter weekend.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 4 — Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, April 5 — Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday, April 6 — Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Friday, April 7 — Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday, April 8 — Sunny, with a high near 80.
