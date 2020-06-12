Fontana will have sunny days with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend (June 13-14), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
