Fontana and many other areas of Southern California received rainfall on Saturday, Oct. 15, but this upcoming week is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday, Oct. 20 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
