Sunny skies are in the forecast for Fontana, but breezy conditions are expected on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Thursday, Jan. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday, Jan. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday, Jan. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
