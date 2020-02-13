Sunny skies are in the forecast this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Thursday, Feb. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday, Feb. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday, Feb. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday, Feb. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Washington's birthday, Monday, Feb. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.