Sunny days are in the forecast for Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 28 — Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Oct. 29 — Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, Oct. 30 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.