The skies will be sunny but the temperatures will be cool in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday, Dec. 15 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday, Dec. 16 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
