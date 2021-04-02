The weather will be sunny and beautiful in Fontana this weekend (April 3-4), according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be in the 80s, with light winds.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday, April 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, April 4 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday, April 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
