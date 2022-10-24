Fontana residents will enjoy sunny skies with nice temperatures in the 70s during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday, Oct. 27 — Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday, Oct. 28 — Sunny, with a high near 75.
