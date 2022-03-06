Sunny skies are returning to Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday, March 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, March 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday, March 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
