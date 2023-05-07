Monday, May 8 promises to be a nice sunny day in Fontana, but then there will be some breezy and possibly rainy conditions in the following days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 8 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, May 9 — Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night — A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, May 10 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.