Fontana residents will enjoy sunny and pleasant weather during the upcoming days, but there is a possibility of strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 74.
